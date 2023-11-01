Engineered stone ban needed to protect workers from silicosis

They are procrastinating and so we are just waiting to see. Sometime this year they will meet again and the thought is that they will have to ban it. ADELE FERGUSON: Well, tradies are dying just going to do their job. That's a really big price to pay for a vanity product.

ADELE FERGUSON: Yeah, absolutely. They are as young as 29. I've met people who are 32 with kids who are dying of silicosis and have got five to 10 years life expectancy because of inhaling this, and it strangles them from the inside. That's how insidious this disease is.

We know that the industry pushback has been very strong. Unnecessary, excessive and catastrophic are the words that Caesarstone used. They went so far as to say that by focusing on this one product, a ban would actually cause harm.ADELE FERGUSON: Well, the Safe Work report, they spoke to health experts, they spoke to occupational hygienists, and they found that there is no safe level. Caesarstone and other manufacturers make a lot of money out of this product, so they would say that.

ADELE FERGUSON: Well, no, it is still not safe because it is engineered stone and they put stones together and it is resin and all other sorts of toxins, and the dust is much finer than natural stone, so it goes deeper into the lungs, and yes, you get what you get.

ADELE FERGUSON: It hasn't worked. In some of the stories I did earlier this year, we had factories on camera where they were still doing illegal cutting, and people were getting sick.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: IKEA slammed by CFMEU for selling engineered stone proven to cause deadly silicosis disease among tradies7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

ABC730: Debate continues about use of engineered stoneTrusted and independent source of local, national and world news. In-depth analysis, business, sport, weather and more.

Source: abc730 | Read more ⮕

ABC730: Former Israeli PM: “They are not all innocent civilians that are being killed in Gaza”Trusted and independent source of local, national and world news. In-depth analysis, business, sport, weather and more.

Source: abc730 | Read more ⮕

ABC730: Why the Voice to Parliament referendum failedTrusted and independent source of local, national and world news. In-depth analysis, business, sport, weather and more.

Source: abc730 | Read more ⮕

ABC730: More than 53 homes destroyed by bushfires in TaraTrusted and independent source of local, national and world news. In-depth analysis, business, sport, weather and more.

Source: abc730 | Read more ⮕

ABC730: Customer fighting for refunds three years after Virgin flights cancelledTrusted and independent source of local, national and world news. In-depth analysis, business, sport, weather and more.

Source: abc730 | Read more ⮕