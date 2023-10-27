Engineered stone ban needed to protect workers from silicosis, Safe Work Australia report says

A new report has called for a ban on all engineered stone in Australia, but governments will not make any changes until they decide on a "national response".

Engineered stone, a popular material often used for kitchen benches, has been linked to a surge in permanent lung disease among stonemasons due to its high silica content. The most common is silicosis, an irreversible lung condition that at its worst can cause premature death.

Safe Work Australia was asked to look at possible solutions to the crisis, but concluded a complete ban was the only option, saying regulators had failed to protect workers from the deadly disease."The use of all engineered stone should be prohibited."The report found engineered stone workers not only faced a greater risk of developing silicosis, but also saw a faster disease progression and higher chance of death when they did get it. headtopics.com

National Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke said state and federal governments would meet later this year to decide on the next steps. "The final report is powerful and compelling. It shows very clearly why we need further action to protect workers from this deadly disease," Mr Burke said.

