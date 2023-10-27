Engineered stone alternatives will double benchtop cost, industry says

A full ban on the use of engineered stone would double the cost of benchtops – which already make up about one-third of the cost of a kitchen renovation – for consumers choosing the upmarket alternative of porcelain, the head of producer Caesarstone says.

But the Caesarstone boss, whose $US116.3 million ($184.4 million) in sales last calendar year accounted for about half of the overall Australian market, said alternatives to the artificial product – whether porcelain, granite or natural quartzite – also contained silica and there was a risk they, too, could be subject to a ban at some point.“Those products will need to be fabricated the same safe way that engineered stone needs to be to keep it safe,” he said.

Master Builders Australia accepted the findings of the report, and advocated for a licensing scheme to promote safe handling and fabrication of the material. “It is critical for states and territories to take a nationally consistent, risk-managed approach to work, health and safety laws. Diversion away from this creates confusion and complexity, and compromises safety outcomes.” headtopics.com

“This is yet another challenge laid at the feet of the construction industry which is already under immense pressure,” NXT corporate affairs head Brett Lavering said.“We acknowledge the need to manage the silica as the impact of silicosis is devastating.”

“A full prohibition on the use of engineered stone will cause much disruption to businesses, consumers and the importation, transport, supply and distribution of engineered stone slabs and finished products,” the report said. headtopics.com

