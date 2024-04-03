Engineer trapped in Ballarat Gold Mine recalls harrowing incident

Mark Bailey was trapped in Ballarat Gold Mine in 2007, a harrowing incident that saw him later leave the industry. Mark Bailey was only a few years into his 30s but as the young engineer entered a shaft in Ballarat Gold Mine on a spring evening in 2007, he was certain a disaster was waiting to happen. 'I wasn't down there for more than an hour or so and then coming back up through it, I thought, 'oh that's hanging down half-a-metre and it's still coming down'.

So, when I got to the surface, I went to see the shift boss. I said 'I think that's an imminent risk of collapse'. Until now, Mr Bailey has never spoken about the 2007 incident publicly but he says after he sounded the warning it took less than an hour before the ceiling caved, rocks fell in and the power also went out, and water – abundant in Ballarat Gold Mine — began rushing into the cavity. 'I thought 'we're gonna get flooded out here before we get pulled out'. That was my first thought,' he told 7.3

