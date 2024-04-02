Energy Company AGL Accused of Diverting Welfare Payments

Energy company AGL has been accused of failing to prevent over $700,000 from being wrongly diverted from welfare payments via Centrepay. The company was warned about the issue and received daily updates on the transactions.

The energy regulator has accused AGL of receiving funds from the welfare payments of former customers. Services Australia is also working to retrieve overpayments made to another energy company, Ergon Energy.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AGL Energy CEO Damien Nicks on best career advice and leadership tipsDamien Nicks, the chief executive of giant electricity and gas supplier AGL Energy, answers our CEO Q&A.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

How AGL chief executive Damien Nicks went from Deloitte auditor to helming the Australian power companyBecoming a CEO was never a goal that drove Damien Nicks’ career, but when the energy company hit its lowest point, he knew it was the right time to step up.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

AGL Energy links with SunDrive for solar panel pushThe alliance comes as the Albanese government committed to inject $1 billion into domestic solar panel manufacturing.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Energy challenge: why Australia needs a new energy partnership with JapanA spat over gas supplies and the huge potential for future fuels means it’s time for a binational body to talk over energy issues.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Clean Energy Council: Investment in renewable energy slumps 80pc as 2030 climate target fadesThe peak body for the renewables industry said the low level of commitments to new projects last year was due to grid bottlenecks and slow planning approvals.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Energy stocks GNX: The ASX is not the place for pure energy transition betsThe ASX just hasn’t cracked it as a destination for the next wave of green electricity generators. Genex Power is the latest to be worth more in private hands.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »