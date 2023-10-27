Endometriosis and IBS share genetic links, study finds

Endometriosis and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) may share genetic links, a study from the University of Queensland has found.

People with endometriosis are twice as likely to develop a gut disease, like IBS, peptic ulcer disease (PUD) and gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GORD) due to a genetic link between the two. "﻿This genetic finding supports the clinical observation of an increased incidence of gastrointestinal disorders in women with endometriosis," University of Queensland Professor Grant Montgomery said.People with endometriosis are twice as likely to develop a gut disease due to a genetic link between the two, a study has found.

Those with endometriosis are four times more likely ﻿to be diagnosed with GORD, the study also found. "Sufferers can find it difficult to distinguish the source of their pain leading to confusion or misdiagnosis and years of delay in treatment during which time the endometriosis can progress to more severe disease," Montgomery said. headtopics.com

"Endometriosis should be considered as a possible cause if a woman presents to her GP with abdominal pain and gastrointestinal symptoms." "As our knowledge of risk factors for endometriosis increases, we hope to move closer to understanding how the disease develops and improve treatments and diagnosis."

