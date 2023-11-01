Endless delight: The 15 destinations we never get tired of revisiting

This may seem all little counterintuitive, given the whole point of travel is so often to go to new places and have new experiences. There’s also, that warm – and yes, slightly smug – feeling of being in the know and knowing a particular place overseas almost as well as the locals.

Of course, we’ll always remain eager to explore new territory, finding places that are different and surprising. But we’ll never forget those old favourites that keep on proving that familiarity really can breed delight.The beach is calling. After touching down in Honolulu, the first thing I do is say hello to Waikiki. I’ve never seen an ocean blue quite like it.

Fuku is small, but it’s not so small that you can’t get a last-minute seat. It’s set in a quiet suburb, though it’s still close to the action of Shibuya and Shinjuku. It’s tourist-friendly, though it’s also popular with locals. It’s easy-going. It’s fun. And it’s on every single one of my Tokyo itineraries.

The church is filled with other important pieces, including sculptures of female saints dangling their legs from the rafters, part of a Bernini revision. I usually stay near the Spanish Steps, so it’s a nice leg stretch and re-acquaintance to take the short walk through Centro Storico to Piazza del Popolo, going back via the steps up to Viale della Trinita dei Monti which skirts the Villa Borghese gardens, offering lovely vistas of the city below.

A prime example is The Last Bookstore, which occupies a magnificent former banking chamber in the Spring Arts Tower, a 1914 structure which was a cornerstone of the historic Spring Street Financial District. The interior is a delight, an airy lofty space with solid Grecian pillars among the shelves, with shoppers relaxing in strategically placed armchairs. Art installations decorate nooks and crannies, including a whimsical tunnel made from old books.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANAUS: Scott Pilgrim Vs the World: A Cult Classic Worth RevisitingA look back at the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim Vs the World, exploring its cult status and unique appeal as a comic book adaptation.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: The Genius Fallacy: why English cricket has never produced a proper dynastyIn trying to recreate the World Cup triumph of 2019, England have become a tired pastiche of the team they once were

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Christmas at the Holly Day Inn review – festive template is gift that keeps on givingWith meet-cutes and redemption all round, a tame baddie and a dog called Mr Jingles, this British micro-budget tale brings fresh love to tired tropes

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: ‘Shocking’ Sydney picture says it allIt’s the broken record we’re all tired of hearing, but it’s time for another dig at Sydney.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Reason Aussies avoiding this destinationIt may come as no surprise that Aussies are obsessed with Bali, with the Indonesian hotspot topping the most popular destinations for end of year travel plans.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

SMH: Alternative Travel Destinations in DecemberDiscover alternative travel destinations for December beyond the typical European snow-scapes and Christmas markets. Explore the beautiful towns and mountains of Slovenia or experience the lush landscapes and wildlife of East Africa.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕