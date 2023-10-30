Endeavour boss defends Dan Murphy’s mojo as protest vote looms

The boss of drinks giant Endeavour Group has defended the performance of Dan Murphy’s and BWS sales that have undershot market expectations as management executives and board directors steel themselves for an impending protest strike against their pay.

In a call with analysts and investors on Monday morning, Endeavour chief executive Steve Donohue was asked about the company’s plan after notching 1.9 per cent growth in its retail division and 2.8 per cent in its pubs and hotels division for the first quarter of 2024.“Let’s address the elephant in the room … The view out there is that you guys have lost your mojo,” said Bank of America analyst David Errington.

"Dan Murphy's probably needs to be doing better than per cent if you're going to be able to grow profit in the future … So what can we expect from you in the next three to six months as investors to really believe that you haven't lost your mojo?"

Investors have been disappointed by Endeavour’s quarterly figures, sending the share price down 2.4 per cent at lunchtime on Monday after analysts from UBS and E&P Capital assessed the modest sales numbers as below expectations and “slightly disappointing”.

Donohue said the company would focus on "unlock the next phase of growth" by "driv earnings and sales growth, gross margin management and cost control" and "managing our working capital inventory". He also pointed to Dan Murphy's lowest price guarantee as a driver of consumer value perception, with loyalty members accounting for nearly 90 per cent of Dan Murphy's sales as My Dan app users proactively seek prices that will beat competitors. "You can imagine that that is very appealing when people are trying to save money," said Donohue.