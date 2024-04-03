Endangered Greek Dialect Romeyka Faces Extinction

An endangered form of Greek called Romeyka, spoken by only a few thousand people in remote mountain villages of northern Turkey, is at risk of extinction. Despite having no written form, researchers have found that Romeyka shares more similarities with the language of Homer than with modern Greek.

To preserve its unique linguistic structures, a University of Cambridge academic has launched a crowdsourcing tool to record the language before it disappears.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Endangered Greek dialect is ‘living bridge’ to ancient world, researchers sayRomeyka descended from ancient Greek but may die out as it has no written form and is spoken by only a few thousand people

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Endangered Siamese crocodile numbers increasing thanks to breeding programOne of the rarest reptiles in the world has been brought back from the brink of extinction - thanks to a conservation program that is marking a milestone of 25 years. The work to save the critically endangered Siamese crocodile is also inspiring conservationists overseas, including in Australia.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Controversial planned burns to continue in Victorian forest, despite endangered possum fearsHazard reduction burns in the Strathbogie state forest will continue after the Federal Court ruled they were unlikely to impact local endangered possum populations.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Hope for one of Australia’s most critically endangered animalsThe Gilbert’s potoroo, one of Australia’s most critically endangered animals, is making a comeback thanks to researchers in Western Australia.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Climate change is forcing massive changes to how Australia protects endangered animals and plants from extinctionClimate change and bushfires are forcing massive changes to the way Australia conserves threatened animals and plants.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Koalas in Australia's East Coast Now EndangeredThe Australian government has raised the status of koalas on the east coast from vulnerable to endangered due to threats from logging and heatwaves. A century ago, koalas were hunted for fur in large numbers. Bill Ellis questions the perception of koalas as cute and cuddly creatures.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »