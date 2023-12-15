Employers Hiding Salary Information in Job Ads

Employers are hiding how much they're offering for roles, despite job seekers wanting crucial salary information to avoid wasting time while on the hunt. Two-thirds of job ads posted on SEEK in November did not contain a salary range, according to data from the employment marketplace. The portion that did include it increased marginally year-on-year, up 6.5 per cent to 34.5 per cent. Some employers were more forthcoming with pay details than others.

Salary information was included in about 50 per cent of government job ads, 46 per cent of recruiter-posted roles, 42 per cent of small to medium enterprise listings, 30 per cent of ads from healthcare providers, and just 13 per cent of corporate enterprise job postings. Michelle Brown, a professor in human resource management at the University of Melbourne, said one of the arguments employers have for not including salary in job ads is that they want the flexibility to offer candidates what they believe they're wort





