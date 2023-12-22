Employee Threatens to Quit After Boss Tries to Force Them to Work on Christmas Day

A furious employee has threatened to quit after their boss tried to force them to work on Christmas Day. The conundrum came to light through Briton Ben Askins, a digital-agency entrepreneur who describes himself as a “champion of millennials and gen Zs in the workplace”. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Employee’s fury over boss’s text messages.

Askins read out an anonymous submission from an office employee whose manager suddenly wanted them to work on December 25 — after the manager made a mistake by not rostering enough people on. The worker was looking forward to travelling home to see their parents over the festive season when they randomly noticed they were scheduled to work. “Just seen that I’m now down to work on Christmas Day?” the employee said in a WhatsApp message to the boss. The manager replied: “Yes sorry about that, realised we were one short on the rota so someone had to do it.” However, the employee confirmed they wouldn’t be around to work. “But I have already made plans to be out of town at my parents?” the text continue





7NewsAustralia » / 🏆 11. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Serco Employee Charged in Corruption Investigation into Drug Trafficking in Melbourne Detention CentreA Serco employee has been criminally charged during a corruption investigation into drug trafficking in Melbourne’s immigration detention centre, amid revelations that illicit substances are rife in facilities around the country.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Boss demands employee return to work during annual leaveShocking text messages have surfaced showing a boss demanding an employee to cut short their annual leave and return to work.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

New Driving Rule Threatens Autistic Australians with $9000 FinesSome Australians are missing medical appointments due to a new driving rule that could see them slapped with a draconian $9000 fine. Autistic Australians are required to report their condition and prove it doesn’t impact their road sense. Queensland has the most hard-line approach.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Impending Shutdown of Maryland Coal Plant Threatens Power for MillionsFederal energy regulator has revealed an imminent coal plant closure that provides electricity to 65 million consumers could be "potentially catastrophic". A power grid operator warns that the shutdown of a coal-fired power plant in Maryland will severely threaten electricity supplies. The plant's operator plans to deactivate the plant in June 2025.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Severe Drought Threatens Indigenous People's Livelihoods on Lake TiticacaThe waters of South America’s largest freshwater lake have severely receded leaving the Indigenous people around its shores struggling to maintain their livelihoods.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Students on Christmas Island Embrace Islamic SchoolStudents on Christmas Island rush to the air-conditioned comfort of the Islamic school on a warm summer day. The school, housed in a building that was once used to treat wounded soldiers during World War Two, has been running for decades. The language of instruction is Malay, and the students have a close relationship with their teacher.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »