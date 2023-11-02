Emotional fallout: Father and daughter reconcile in shadow of mushroom cloud

The transformation comes when Takezo tells us of the heat the bomb generated, which was twice as hot as the surface of the sun, the fireball instantly erasing or melting everything it hit – and that was before the shockwave and the radiation.
Mitsue and Takezo are kind, likable people, played with great warmth by Iwasaki and Usami, with the latter also co-directing the production with David Lynch. You sense the actors, who are still occasionally insecure in their lines, will grow further into the roles, and audiences will feel for and be charmed by their characters all the more.
Still, particularly in the first half (in which tragically Byron has only one scene), this relentless talking is exhausting. And while the second half is partly redeeming, it feels at times as though Sewell is working through his own ideas of “what it means for women to exist in this world”, with much focus on how female orgasm relates to this question, and whether the (presented as binary) genders can get along. Kim Hardwick’s direction keeps much of the play’s intentions veiled.
Sylvia happens to be the other side of the same coin, played with promise by newcomer Louisa Panucci. Noel Hodda is Sylvia’s husband, endearing yet doomed by his conventional ideas of love. Free of worldly concerns, Sylvia’s dead mother is the most sanguine.wants too urgently to get to the thick of its ideas. You’re hardly introduced to the characters before they begin dissecting themselves and tearing each other apart.
