Emotional Cook Reflects On His Storied Rabbitohs Career

Signed from the Bulldogs at the end of 2015 after just nine first grade games, Cook broke out into one of the NRL ’s finest No.9s during his time at the Rabbitohs, with his electrifying running game ripping opponents apart on countless occasions.

In a poignant video, the 33-year-old reviewed his Rabbitohs career through photos, getting understandably emotional in reflection of his wonderful time at the club, a period of his life that also resulted in tremendous off-field growth. Cook made his NRL debut at 22 but it wasn’t until he was 25 that he made inroads as a bonafide first grader, while Walker famously made his NRL debut at 26.

Cook played his 200th game for the Rabbitohs earlier this season, and was shown a post-game photograph of himself, Walker, Alex Johnston and Tom Burgess, who’ve all played 200 games for the Rabbitohs. Cook also reflected on his personal growth while at the Rabbitohs when shown a photo of his wife, Courtney, as well as images of his two young children.“We were just a young in love couple before we got here and now we’ve got a house, two kids and another kid on the way. We’ve done all the big milestones while I’ve been at this great club.“I’ve obviously been at some other clubs but this is definitely home for me.

