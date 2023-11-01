Emmanuel Macron vows to boost French cooperation with Kazakhstan

“France values ... the path you are following for your country, refusing to be a vassal of any power and seeking to build numerous and balanced relations with different countries.” France is the fifth-biggest foreign investor in Kazakhstan, ahead of China, mainly because of the involvement of energy giant TotalEnergies in the massive Kashagan offshore oil field project.

Macron and Tokayev signed a series of contracts in sectors ranging from minerals and energy to pharmaceuticals and aerospace. Critical minerals vital for clean energy technologies, which the region has plenty of, were an important part of the talks., where Macron will continue his visit, have refused to recognise Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territories and have pledged to abide by western sanctions against Moscow, while calling both Russia and western nations such as France their strategic partners.

Asked about Macron’s visit, the Kremlin spokesman Peskov said Russia valued its relations with Kazakhstan “very highly”. He told reporters: “In our turn, we have historical ties, ties of strategic partnership with Kazakhstan, they are our allies and our interests are united in many international bodies.”

