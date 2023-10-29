Emmanuel Macron to enshrine women’s right to abortion in France

Emmanuel Macron has promised to enshrine a woman’s right to an abortion in the French constitution by next year, after restrictions in other countries propelled France on a path towards unconditionally guaranteeing abortion rights.

The French president said on Sunday that his government would submit a draft to France’s highest administrative court over the coming week, with the aim of making abortion rights constitutional by the end of the year.The announcement follows a promise made by Macron on 8 March, International Women’s Day, which was seen as a response to the overturning of federal abortion rights in the US last year.

The revision of the French constitution is a laborious process requiring either a referendum or approval by at least three-fifths of both houses of parliament. To avoid a referendum, the government presented its own bill, rather than one originating among lawmakers, meaning Macron can convene a special congress of both houses. Such congresses meet at the Palace of Versailles.Abortion in France was legalised in 1975 and several laws enacted since then have aimed to improve the conditions for abortions, notably by protecting the health and anonymity of women, as well as reducing the financial burden of the procedure. headtopics.com

An opinion poll last year showed that 89% of respondents wanted abortion rights to be better protected under the constitution. Anticipating the end of the process, the minister for gender equality, Bérangère Couillard, said on X that “this is a victory for all women and a strong symbol sent to other countries of the world where our rights are losing ground”.

, allowing pregnancies to be ended only in the event of rape, incest or a threat to the mother’s health or life, restrictions were tightened further in 2020 when the country’s constitutional tribunal ruled that abortions on the grounds of foetal defects were unconstitutional. headtopics.com

