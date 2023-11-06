Emma Hayes to leave Chelsea Women's manager role

The departure of Emma Hayes as Chelsea Women's manager at the end of the season sent shockwaves through the football world. Hayes has transformed the club during her 11-year tenure, leading them to numerous trophies and establishing herself as one of the best managers in the women's game. It is widely speculated that she will take on the role of US Women's National Team manager.

Despite the disappointment of losing Hayes, Chelsea fans can take solace in the fact that she gets to leave on her own terms. The match between Arsenal and Manchester City saw controversy on and off the pitch, with the opposing manager criticizing the referee for not awarding a penalty

