Eminent Individuals Recognized for Outstanding Contributions in Various Fields

For eminent service to chemical engineering as a scientist, academic and researcher, particularly in the field of non-Newtonian fluid mechanics, and to the environment. For eminent service to business, particularly through governance and strategic reform, to tertiary education, to science, technology and innovation capability development, and to the arts.

For eminent service to education, to the social sciences as a criminologist and researcher, and to the development of innovative, evidence-based policing reforms. For eminent service to tertiary education as an institutional leader and academic, to the strengthening of higher education through collaboration and innovation, and to the community. Julian BICKERSTETH - For distinguished service to the museum and arts sector, and to conservation and the environment. Jenny May BLOKLAND - For distinguished service to the judiciary, to the law, to professional associations, and to the community





FinancialReview » / 🏆 2. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Judge releases names of individuals connected to Jeffrey EpsteinUnited States District Judge Loretta A. Preska has overseen the release of court documents containing the identity of 187 individuals connected to sex offender and former financier Jeffrey Epstein. There is no suggestion that any of the associated individuals who are named in the documents have committed crimes.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Residents of Mascot Towers to Vote on Building SaleOwners of Mascot Towers in Sydney are considering selling their building to a consortium, which would allow them to walk away from outstanding mortgages and strata debts. The proposal has divided owners, with some happy to have a sale in sight and others angry at the government's lack of intervention. NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler is explaining the strategy to owner-occupiers.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Potential settlement offered to owner-occupiers at Mascot Towers in SydneyA potential settlement has been offered to owner-occupiers at Mascot Towers in Sydney, more than four years after they were forced to evacuate the defect-ridden apartment building. The NSW Building Commissioner has proposed cancelling outstanding strata debts and mortgages, allowing individual owners to sell their apartments to a third party consortium. However, 75% agreement from apartment owners is required for the proposal to proceed.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Seven Dead and Two Missing After Christmas Night Storms in QueenslandSeven people have died and two are still missing after storms hit Queensland, Victoria, and New South Wales. A nine-year-old girl's body was found in stormwater drains in Brisbane. Two people were found dead after a boat capsized in Moreton Bay. Search-and-rescue operation ongoing for the missing individuals.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

New Zealand MP Golriz Ghahraman Opens Up About Mental Health After Shoplifting AccusationsNew Zealand Greens MP Golriz Ghahraman said she was experiencing mental health problems after being accused of shoplifting from luxury clothing stores. Generally speaking high-profile individuals like Golriz Ghahraman don’t steal to ‘gain resources’, but for more complex reasons, says criminologist.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Eminent Individuals Recognized for Outstanding Contributions in Various FieldsSeveral individuals have been recognized for their eminent service and distinguished contributions in various fields such as chemical engineering, business, education, arts, and judiciary.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »