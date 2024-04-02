Emily Ratajkowski gets 'divorce rings' to shift negative assumptions

Alison Chemla, a New York-based jeweller, created a pair of 'divorce rings' for Emily Ratajkowski by remodelling her engagement ring. The trend of divorce rings is about breathing life into one's wedding rings after a split.

Ratajkowski hopes to shift the negative assumptions about ending a marriage.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FinancialReview / 🏆 2. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

No longer mournful, divorce rings are having a momentEmily Ratajkowski isn’t the only person giving her diamonds new life post-divorce.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

No longer mournful, divorce rings are having a momentEmily Ratajkowski isn’t the only person giving her diamonds new life post-divorce.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

No longer mournful, divorce rings are having a momentEmily Ratajkowski isn’t the only person giving her diamonds new life post-divorce.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Customers furious with model’s bikini brandCustomers have inundated the Instagram account of Emily Ratajkowski’s bikini line with claims that orders they placed last November are yet to be honoured.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

The Grace Emily: Adelaide's Oldest Pub and Live Music VenueDiscover the charm and history of the Grace Emily hotel in Adelaide, one of the city's oldest pubs. With live music most nights and a unique atmosphere, it has become a beloved venue for both locals and tourists.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Matildas veteran Emily Gielnik’s bizarre act sparks ‘extraordinary’ fight with Newcastle Jets7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »