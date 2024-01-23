Emerson Jones: The Future of Women's Tennis in Australia

Any conversation about the future of women’s tennis in Australia inevitably turns to – and often starts with – Emerson Jones, one half of the country’s dynamic sibling duo. Jones, who turns 16 in July, is already ranked one of the top 10 junior girls on the planet, and her Osaka Mayor’s Cup triumph in October crowned her as the youngest winner of an even of that calibre since Ash Barty won Junior Wimbledon 12 years earlier.

Gold Coast teenager Emerson Jones in action against Daria Egorova in the first round of the junior girls’ singles at the Australian Open.For good measure, the Gold Coast teenager took out last week’s Australian Open junior warm-up tournament at Traralgon, too, joining past champions, including Roger Federer, Barty, Nick Kyrgios and Iga Swiatek. But she is far from the only athlete in her family, with 17-year-old brother Hayden – who trains in the National Academy with her – ranked No.23 in the ITF boys’ rankings and an Australian Junior Davis Cup representativ





