Emergency Warning Issued for Parts of Western Australia

Successful claimants in a class action over wages stolen from thousands of Aboriginal workers in Western Australia say a $180 million payout is recognition of the role effective slave labour played in building the state's economy.
The WA government will pay $180 million to Aboriginal workers and their surviving relatives, following a class action brought by former stockman Mervyn StreetThey say their relatives' slave labour was used to build WA's economy The settlement of the claim, brought by Shine Lawyers on behalf of Fitzroy Crossing man Mervyn Street and thousands of other Aboriginal workers and their surviving relatives, was announced last week, following months of negotiation. Under WA policy in effect from the early 1900s through to the 1970s, the state government could withhold up to 75 per cent of an Aboriginal person's wage. Mr Street worked on Kimberley cattle stations for most of his life, but was not paid a wage until he reached his 30s. The settlement will also see the WA government deliver a formal apology to the workers on the floor of state parliament later this month.Ms Kickett's mother and uncles were housed at the Marribank Mission near Katanning, 290km south of Perth, where they were used as a source of labour throughout the surrounding distric
