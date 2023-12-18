Emergency Warning Issued for Parts of Northern Queensland

An Emergency Warning has been issued for parts of northern Queensland, along the Barron River. The Bureau of Meteorology says heavy rainfall is expected to continue for already-waterlogged areas of Queensland's Far North for most of today. Deputy Commissioner Shane Chelepy says staff and patients were left stranded on the roof of the hospital in Wujal Wujal, with emergency services performing more than 250 assisted rescues overnight.

The road between Cairns and Innisfail is now open which is great news. To the north of Cairns, the Captain Cook Highway remains closed and there is an extensive amount of debris and rocks over the road at Ellis Beach. Some homes have had power restored, with almost 12,000 still without electricity





Tropical Cyclone Jasper brings heavy rain and destructive winds to Far North QueenslandDrenching rain and destructive winds have begun in Far North Queensland with Tropical Cyclone Jasper expected to cross the coast between Hopevale and Cairns late this afternoon. It is now a category one weather system, but is forecast to intensify to a category two before it crosses. Despite the storm threat, residents near Palm Cove are taking Cyclone Jasper in their stride.

Cyclone Jasper Causes Destruction in Far North QueenslandCyclone Jasper has caused widespread destruction in Far North Queensland, with Cairns Airport closed and houses inundated. Thousands of households are without power and the airport is partially under water. The storm, although downgraded to a tropical storm, continues to bring heavy rainfall and damaging winds to the region.

