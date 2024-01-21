Emergency Warning for Victoria River in Northern Territory

An Emergency Warning is in place for the Victoria River at Kalkarindji in Northern Territory, with residents urged to move to higher ground. For the latest, search on PROF. HUGH POSSINGHAM, BIODIVERSITY COUNCIL: The moorhen. PETER MCCUTCHEON: Professor Hugh Possingham is both a mathematician and an ecologist – who is becoming increasingly alarmed about what the numbers are telling him.

HUGH POSSINGHAM: The maths tells us, and the modelling tells us, unless a species has at least 5,000 individuals, and that’s a lot, and many of our species are way below 5,000 individuals, their long-term future is precarious. PETER MCCUTCHEON: 7.30 caught up with the former Queensland chief scientist at one of his favourite bird watching places – Brisbane’s Sherwood Arboretum HUGH POSSINGHAM: There’s a nice diversity of habitats. We have recorded over 170 bird species here in this little park. PETER MCCUTCHEON: Professor Possingham says birds are a good indicator of the state of the environment – and the latest surveys are deeply worryin





Emergency Warning Issued for Bushfire in Western AustraliaAn Emergency Warning has been issued for a bushfire in the shire of Chittering in Western Australia. For the latest, search on...

Emergency Warning for Bushfires in Western AustraliaAn Emergency Warning is in place for bushfires at Bindoon, Lennard Brook, Mooliabeenee and Moondah in Western Australia.

Emergency Warning for Bushfires in Western AustraliaAn Emergency Warning is in place for bushfires at Bindoon, Lennard Brook, Mooliabeenee and Moondah in Western Australia. For the latest, search on

Less than half of domestic violence victims receive emergency paymentRecent data shows that less than half of the applicants for the Escaping Violence Payment (EVP) trial, designed to support those fleeing domestic and family violence, have received the payment.

Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Bring Flooding Warnings in VictoriaHeavy rain and thunderstorms have battered parts of the state overnight amid warnings further downpours could bring major flooding to areas in central and north Victoria. Bendigo residents are among those being warned of possible flash floods as thunderstorms continue across Victoria on Monday morning, with up to 100 millimetres of rain possible in the region before midday.

Flood Levels Receding in Parts of Victoria, but Others Prepare for InundationAs some residents return home, others are preparing for flooding that could still inundate their properties. Shepparton residents are preparing for peak flooding Wednesday evening and into Thursday. The town of Murchison is currently in flood, with the Goulburn River expected to peak at 10.6 metres. Emergency authorities remain active in monitoring flood levels.

