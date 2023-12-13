Emergency Warning for Tropical Cyclone Jasper in Far North Queensland

An emergency warning is in place for parts of Far North Queensland for Tropical Cyclone Jasper. Keep up to date withWhen 41 young men found themselves trapped inside the Silkyara Bend-Barkot tunnel in the Himalayas last month, Arnold Dix knew the odds weren't in their favour.

"The house was against us ever being able to retrieve anybody, let alone 41 people — let alone 41 people without any injuries," the 59-year-old tunnel expert toldEvery year, thousands of devotees brave the perilous winding roads of the Himalayan Mountain range to reach sacred Hindu sites perched at extreme altitudes — and the pilgrimages can sometimes be deadly, with frequent road accidents along the highways.It's why the Silkyara Bend-Barkot tunnel was being built — to link sacred sites and reduce an hour-long journey to just a few minutes.Mr Dix was in Europe when he received a call about the tunnel's collapse from India's chief engineer. The unpredictability of the Himalayas had locals concerned about rescue efforts potentially causing parts of the mountain to collapse, killing the trapped worker





