Emergency Warning for Bushfires in Western Australia

An Emergency Warning is in place for bushfires at Bindoon, Lennard Brook, Mooliabeenee and Moondah in Western Australia. For the latest, search onThere are 11 Australians in action on day two of the Australian Open, including world number 10 Alex de Minaur in the night session.Storm Hunter was up 5-1 and had a look at three break and set points at 0-40, but she surrendered five straight points to lose that game, then dropped her serve as she tried to close out the first set against Sara Errani.

It's now 5-4 and she'll try to serve it out again.Young Aussie wildcard Taylah Preston is getting taught a lesson in her first grand slam match, dropping the first set to 19th seed Elina Svitolina 6-2, including a double fault on set point. Preston hit more winners than Svitolina (6-5), but an 18-8 unforced error count and a trio of double faults didn't help the 18-year-old against her more experienced campaigner. Seventh seed Markéta Vondroušová is playing against Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska on John Cain Aren





Emergency Warning Issued for Parts of Northern QueenslandAn Emergency Warning has been issued for parts of northern Queensland, along the Barron River. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue for already-waterlogged areas of Queensland's Far North. Deputy Commissioner Shane Chelepy says staff and patients were left stranded on the roof of the hospital in Wujal Wujal, with emergency services performing more than 250 assisted rescues overnight.

Western Australia Cricket Association CEO proposes Aboriginal theme for Perth TestWestern Australia Cricket Association CEO Christina Matthews suggests adopting an Aboriginal theme for the Perth Test, similar to the AFL's Dreamtime at the 'G clash.

Uncontrolled Bushfire Prompts Warnings in Western AustraliaAn uncontrolled bushfire in WA's south west has prompted warnings overnight from the Parks and Wildlife Service. Residents in parts of Callcup, Crowea and Meerup are being warned to prepare to leave as the blaze poses a possible threat to homes and lives in parts of the Manjimup Shire. Fast-moving and unpredictable bushfires in both Perth's south and east had earlier sparked emergency warnings but these have since been downgraded.

Prime Minister defends progress on Western Sydney Airport developmentPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has defended the progress made on developing Western Sydney Airport, claiming he has "every confidence" the New South Wales government will successfully deliver the project. Despite concerns about the surrounding development, the Prime Minister insists that Western Sydney Airport's "aerotropolis" has a "critical role" to play in the city's future.

