Emergency Services Fail to Respond Promptly to Severe Injury

On an ordinary Monday night in late October, 30-year-old Elliott Shaw was walking his dinner plate to the couch when he tripped on his daughter's toy and fell through the window next to it. He suffered a severe wound and was in need of immediate medical attention. However, when his wife called emergency services, they were met with a dismissive response and were told to wait for help.

Frustrated and concerned for her husband's life, she made a second call to a retired paramedic neighbor who also contacted emergency services. Unfortunately, the operator misunderstood the urgency of the situation and hung up on them. With no ETA given by emergency services, the wife was left with no choice but to consider taking her husband to the hospital herself





