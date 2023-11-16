Emergency Legislation Introduced After High Court Ruling on Immigration Detention

The minister for immigration, Andrew Giles introduced the emergency legislation on Thursday after the high court ruled indefinite immigration detention illegal. The decision has so far resulted in the release of 84 people, with the legality of the detention of a further 340 people in detention for more than a year also in doubt.

