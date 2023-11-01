‘Embarrassing’: Matildas trend ‘needs to stop’

But the team’s success on the world stage, as well as the popularity of the players, has sparked a level of fandom that is starting to get out of control. The Matildas do a great job of giving time to the fans after games, but it seems the days where a selfie, autograph or just a quick g’day were enough are long gone.

A couple of years ago, LeBron James even removed his orthotics before giving a fan his shoes after an NBA game.The love for the green and gold is turning ugly. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images) And spare a thought for players like Amy Sayer, Clare Wheeler and Alex Chidiac who are relishing every time they step on the pitch for Australia and might want to hold onto every Matildas shirt they earn.The Matildas achieved Australia’s best ever result at a FIFA World Cup by making the semifinals and the team is still very much on the rise.

