Email questions government's claim on high court case

An email calls into question a claim by home affairs minister Clare O’Neil that the government was advised it was ‘likely’ to win a landmark high court case on indefinite detention. Exclusive: Despite confidence it would win landmark case, government considered ministerial intervention to free man who raped 10-year-old boy in order to stop mass release– even though he raped a 10-year-old boy – in a bid to stave off the high court challenge that led to the release of 92 others.

According to documents published by the high court, on 26 May an assistant secretary in the home affairs department wrote to the offices of both ministers responsible in an email titled “NZYQ v Minister … indefinite detention / Al Kateb challenge … proposal to reconsider exercising ministerial intervention powers under the Act in light of litigation risk





Family of Clare Nowland granted access to police body-worn footage of the 95 yo tasering
Clare Nowland, 95, died in hospital a week after she was tasered at an aged care home at Cooma in the state's south on May 17.

Clare Nowland's daughter given permission to watch bodycam footage of Tasering
Leslie Lloyd requested to watch the vision as part of a civil case her family is bringing against the state. Lawyers for the state are considering lodging an appeal.

Clare Nowland's family a step closer to viewing bodycam video of police Tasering
NSW authorities could still seek to block court's decision with an appeal or stay application

'Asleep at the wheel': Peter Dutton takes aim at Cyber Security Minister Clare O'Neil
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has taken aim at Cyber Security Minister Clare O'Neil during a press conference on Tuesday. Peter Dutton welcomed Microsoft's $5 billion into Australia's AI industry to help protect networks from security threats, however, later went on to criticise the Minister for Cyber Security over recent data breaches.

