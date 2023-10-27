Em Rata spotted passionately kissing star

The model and actress didn’t care who was watching as she enjoyed a steamy moment with a fellow celeb on a romantic date night in Paris.The 32-year-old was photographed getting hot and heavy with actor Stéphane Bak during a steamy date night in Paris on Tuesday.

The supermodel and French actor, 27, didn’t try to conceal their affection for one another as they shared a passionate kiss on the path, reportsWhile the hunky actor held his drink in one hand, he placed the other one into the model’s backside.The mother-of-one looked chic in a red leather trench coat, a dark green silk skirt and stiletto boots.actor donned a pair of baggy black cargo pants, a graphic white T-shirt and a bomber jean jacket.

After sharing the intimate moment, the pair made their way back inside the restaurant where they enjoyed a romantic meal together. Once they finished dinner, the pair went for a little stroll around the city, with Bak draping his arm around Ratajkowski’s shoulders. headtopics.com

The outing came just a few months after Ratajkowski joked that she was willing “to date anyone who wanted to take me to dinner.”Yet, the actor seemingly went the extra mile to make a good impression on the supermodel, who was holding a bouquet of red and white roses.

This isn’t the first time that Ratajkowski has been caught enjoying some passionate PDA while on vacation. In March of this year, the model was photographed sloppily making out with Harry Styles on the streets of Tokyo.at the time, the two could be seen playing their own game of tonsil hockey while leaning up against a silver van.The outlet also obtained a video of the pair dancing together in the streets during their night out in the Japanese metropolis. headtopics.com

However, the steamy makeout seemed to be a one-off and Ratajkowksi later admitted she felt "bad" about the situation given her friendship with Styles' ex Olivia Wilde.

