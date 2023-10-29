Elon Musk offers satellite internet to Gaza, sparking row with Israeli government

| Elon Musk has become embroiled in a bitter row with the Israeli government after offering to provide satellite internet to Gaza, which ministers say Hamas will use for “terrorist purposes”.on social media platform X on Saturday saying he would allow his SpaceX Starlink satellite network to support communications in Gaza for “internationally recognised aid organisations”.

International aid agencies have said they were unable to communicate with staff on the ground in the enclave and rescue workers had not been able to connect to mobile networks, hampering civilian recovery efforts. The World Health Organisation said the blackout made it impossible for ambulances to locate the injured. Most of the network started working again on Sunday.

Mr Musk replied that no terminals from Gaza had attempted to communicate with SpaceX’s constellation, but added: “SpaceX will support communication links with internationally recognised aid organisations.” headtopics.com

“Hamas will use it for terrorist activities,” he said. “There is no doubt about it, we know it, and Musk knows it. Mr Musk replied: “We are not so naive. Per my post, no Starlink terminal has attempted to connect from Gaza. If one does, we will take extraordinary measures to confirm that it is used only for purely humanitarian reasons.“Moreover, we will do a security check with both the US and Israeli governments before turning on even a single terminal,” he added.

However, his role in the conflict came under scrutiny after the publication of his biography by Walter Isaacson. The writer described how Mr Musk refused to allow Kyiv’s forces to use Starlink for a naval drone strike on Russian ships in Crimea, with Mr Musk allegedly fearing this could trigger a nuclear response from Moscow. headtopics.com

