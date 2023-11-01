Elon Musk calls AI ‘one of the biggest threats to humanity’ at summit

In comments to the PA news agency on the summit sidelines, he said it was “not clear we can control such a thing”, but “we can aspire to guide it in a direction that’s beneficial to humanity”.The co-founder of DeepMind, a British company that was acquired by Google and is now at the centre of the search giant’s AI efforts, said a pause in the technology’s development might have to be considered over the next five years.

However, Suleyman said current AI models, such as the one powering ChatGPT, did not pose a serious threat. “I don’t think there is any evidence today that frontier models of the size of GPT-4 … present any significant catastrophic harms,” he said.In a video message played to delegates at the beginning of the summit, the king described AI as “one of the greatest technological leaps in the history of human endeavour”.

“That is how the international community has sought to tackle climate change, to light a path to net zero, and safeguard the future of our planet. We must similarly address the risks presented by AI with a sense of urgency, unity and collective strength,” he said.The UK technology secretary has attempted to strike a balance between risk and opportunity at the summit, an awkward task amid communiques warning of potential catastrophe and presentations on bioweapon attacks.

Věra Jourová (left) spoke about regulation of AI, while Michelle Donelan (right) said AI had the potential to reduce some of the ‘tedious administrative’ aspects of certain jobs.The European Commission’s vice-president for values and transparency said the UK was behind the US and EU in regulating AI by its “own decision”.

