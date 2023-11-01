Elite cyclist's last act was to scream in terror, court hears

Armstrong also faces a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. She traveled to Costa Rica immediately following Wilson's death and was missing for more than 40 days. The opening statements were delivered just weeks after Armstrong attempted to flee custody during a doctor's appointment, which resulted in an additional felony charge of escape causing bodily injury, according to court documents.Wilson, an elite cyclist, was days away from competing in the Gravel Locos bike race when she was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on May 11, 2022, at the home of a friend, authorities said.

Armstrong had searched for Wilson on an app called "Strava," which is often used by outdoor athletes and can track a person's location through GPS, the prosecutor said. On May 17, police issued a homicide warrant for then 34-year-old Armstrong, who was working as a real estate agent and yoga instructor in Austin. The affidavit for her arrest cited video surveillance showing a vehicle similar to hers near the home where Wilson's body was found.

Anna Moriah Wilson was considered one of America's top gravel and mountain cyclists. (Supplied) (Supplied)

