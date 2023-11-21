Electricity network providers accused of taking $2bn in 'superprofits'

The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis claims electricity network providers have taken $2bn from customers in ‘superprofits’ in just one year. Ieefa found network firms had extracted about $11.1bn since 2014, including $2bn in the 2022 fiscal year alone.





