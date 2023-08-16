Electric Small Forward and Key Forward Prospects in AFL Draft

An electric small forward who can make something out of nothing in front of goal. Can take a mark despite his lack of height, but is most dangerous as soon as the ball hits the deck. This will be a choice between Nick Watson and Dan Curtin. The former is the most likely option. Vic Country/Gippsland Power – FWD/MID Snapshot: A creative medium-sized forward who can use a wide range of skills to hit the scoreboard. Duursma is effective on the lead, in aerial contests and at ground level.
A tricky match up and a treat to watch in full flight. Plenty of North fans were quietly hoping for a Curtin call, but make no mistake. Zane is set to become a crowd favourite at Arden St. It's a choice that could set up the rest of the top 10. Allies/GC Suns – FWD – GC Suns academy Snapshot: An athletic and powerful key forward who can dominate the air but is just as dangerous at ground level. Walter sets himself apart with incredible work-rate and defensive efforts. The Suns have picked up the best key forward in the draft, a contested beast who lives to crash packs and kick goal
