Electric oil burners sold by dusk recalled over fire and fatal shock risk

Electric oil burners sold by candle and fragrance retailer dusk have been recalled after a potentially deadly flaw was discovered in a range of the products. The electric oil burners all come with a three-hour timer which is susceptible to a dangerous fault, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission’s Product Safety Australia site warned in a recall issued this month.

” “There is a risk of serious injury or death from electric shock if the switch mechanism pops out and exposes live electric parts. “There is also a risk of burns and damage to property if the oil burner catches fire due to this switch defect.” Affected products were sold nationally, internationally and online between January 20 and September 6. Consumers are urged to stop using the affected products immediately and return them to dusk for a full refund.

