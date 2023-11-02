Electric mountain: the power station that shows the beauty of infrastructure

I doubt I would have given much thought to infrastructure had I not lived in these two different places. By moving to Canada, my parents had given me a new citizenship in a country with a different set of educational and economic opportunities, alongside the infrastructure that made it possible for me to access them.

Eryri, or Snowdonia national park, in north Wales, is idyllic, all green hills surrounding blue glacial lakes. Old farmhouses, ruined castles and modern buildings alike show off the gorgeous locally quarried slate, which grew into an important industry in the 19th century (because of the historic mining facilities). A Victorian-era railway carries tourists to the top of Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon), to take in the view.

Construction at Dinorwig started in 1974 and the facility came online 10 years later. In the control room, operators ensure an adequate supply of electricity in the grid by carefully monitoring their inputs, ready to act when needed. One of those inputs is watching television.

When demand is low, there’s surplus capacity available because of baseload power generators that supply a near-constant amount of electricity, such as nuclear power plants. So, after all those television-watching Britons go to bed, Dinorwig’s generators are run. Instead of the falling water spinning the turbines to generate electricity, power is fed into the generators, causing the blades to rotate.

The economic argument for building systems like Dinorwig is that the large initial investment pays off: once the system is built, it makes provision cheaper for a long time afterward. Public infrastructure is often funded with bonds, because the large upfront cost can be balanced against their steady payout rate over time. This seems mundane, but it’s actually remarkable.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FINANCIALREVIEW: The Mini eMastered is a revamped, electric 1960s Cooper S for $240KThe new/old eMastered weighs just 640 kg and hails from the UK. But there are battery-powered Minis being made Down Under, too.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: China could use electric cars to spy on youGreen vehicles, charging networks and even batteries made in the Asian nation pose a security threat to the West.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Best electric vehicles for rent: Evee partners with July luggage for epic $1,000 giveaway7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Volkswagen's 'sluggish' electric car sales force it to change plans again7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: China lithium boom harming fragile Tibetan plateau: reportChina's booming electric vehicle industry is fuelling a lithium rush in the Tibetan plateau that risks damaging the troubled region's fragile ecology and deepening rights violations, research published Wednesday said.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners to Acquire Energy Exemplar for $1 BillionPrivate equity firms Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners are set to acquire Australia's Energy Exemplar, a provider of energy market software, in a deal worth over $1 billion. Energy Exemplar's software tools are used globally to simulate and forecast energy markets, including electric, water, gas, and renewable energy. The acquisition reflects the growing demand for simulation software in the energy sector to optimize production capacity and increase efficiency.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕