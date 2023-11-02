Electric mountain: the power station that shows the beauty of infrastructure

I doubt I would have given much thought to infrastructure had I not lived in these two different places. By moving to Canada, my parents had given me a new citizenship in a country with a different set of educational and economic opportunities, alongside the infrastructure that made it possible for me to access them.
Eryri, or Snowdonia national park, in north Wales, is idyllic, all green hills surrounding blue glacial lakes. Old farmhouses, ruined castles and modern buildings alike show off the gorgeous locally quarried slate, which grew into an important industry in the 19th century (because of the historic mining facilities). A Victorian-era railway carries tourists to the top of Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon), to take in the view.
Construction at Dinorwig started in 1974 and the facility came online 10 years later. In the control room, operators ensure an adequate supply of electricity in the grid by carefully monitoring their inputs, ready to act when needed. One of those inputs is watching television.
When demand is low, there’s surplus capacity available because of baseload power generators that supply a near-constant amount of electricity, such as nuclear power plants. So, after all those television-watching Britons go to bed, Dinorwig’s generators are run. Instead of the falling water spinning the turbines to generate electricity, power is fed into the generators, causing the blades to rotate.
The economic argument for building systems like Dinorwig is that the large initial investment pays off: once the system is built, it makes provision cheaper for a long time afterward. Public infrastructure is often funded with bonds, because the large upfront cost can be balanced against their steady payout rate over time. This seems mundane, but it’s actually remarkable.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕
Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕
Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕
Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕
Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕
Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕