El Niño to Strengthen Amid Climate Change, But Then Weaken

While many of the changes to weather patterns identified in the report - such as increasing temperature extremes and rising sea levels - are well-known, the findings on the impact on El ﻿Niño are relatively new.

However, that pattern would then weaken if ﻿greenhouse gas emissions continued to increase, as the balance between rainfall-reducing aerosols and rainfall-increasing greenhouse gases shifted.In tropical and sub-tropical ﻿regions, dramatic changes in rainfall are expected to impact billions of people.

North-western Europe will be at increased risk of extreme storms, while more than half the population of India will be living in regions of deadly heat by the end of this century.

El Nino Climate Change Global Warming Monsoons Sea Level Rise

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



9NewsAUS / 🏆 10. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Climate Change Authority: Farmers push back on Matt Kean’s climate report for net zeroThe Climate Change Authority review sparked criticism from the agricultural sector over a call for large-scale forestation.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Amid Australia’s chaotic climate politics, the rooftop solar boom is an unlikely triumphIt’s difficult to overstate how rapidly Australians have embraced solar power – there’s now more rooftop solar than coal-fired power. The key question is what policymakers can learn from its success

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

‘Complete and utter disaster’: Coalition blasts Labor’s energy policy amid possible climate target delayShadow minister for climate change and energy Ted O'Brien has slammed Labor's 'failed' energy plan after reports emerged the government could delay revealing its 2035 climate target.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

South Australia to strengthen infant and toddler food standards if federal government doesn’t deliver7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Rich countries could raise $5tn of climate finance a year, study saysSimple measures could raise five times more money than poorer countries are asking for, research claims

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Rich countries silencing climate protest while preaching about rights elsewhere, says studyReport says governments in global north increasingly using draconian measures while criticising similar tactics in global south

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »