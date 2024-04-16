El Jannah to Open Four New Stores in Melbourne

El Jannah , the chicken joint shoppers label as “legendary”, is opening more stores in Melbourne with not one but four new shop fronts hitting the streets. And to celebrate El Jannah is offering quarter chicken meals , including its famous garlic sauce , chips and a drink on opening day for just $5. The Lebanese charcoal chicken chain will open its first new Victorian shop in Dandenong on April 27th, with Niddrie , Ferntree Gully and Kensington to follow in June.

Fast forward 26 years and El Jannah has over 20 stores across New South Wales, Victoria and the ACT, with this new move adding another handful to their portfolio. Best sellers include the juicy charcoal chicken that customers frequently review as being “the best around” and the garlic sauce is described as being “what legends are made of”. The tabouli is made fresh, picked from El Jannah’s parsley farms, and is another hugely popular dish. “One of the best charcoal chicken I’ve ever had.

El Jannah Chicken Joint Melbourne Expansion New Stores Quarter Chicken Meals Garlic Sauce Dandenong Niddrie Ferntree Gully Kensington Sydney Charcoal Chicken

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



7NewsAustralia / 🏆 11. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AFL 2024 round four LIVE updates: Adelaide Crows, Melbourne Demons open Gather RoundFollow along for all the major moments and post game reactions as the Demons and Crows face off at Adelaide Oval.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

AFL round two live updates North Melbourne vs Fremantle, Hawthorn vs Melbourne, Sydney Swans vs EssendonThe Kangaroos host Fremantle at Docklands seeking their first win of the season. Later the Hawks play the Demons at the MCG and the Swans take on Essendon at the SCG. Follow all the action in our live blog.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

AFL round two live updates North Melbourne vs Fremantle, Hawthorn vs Melbourne, Sydney Swans vs EssendonThe Kangaroos host Fremantle at Docklands seeking their first win of the season. Later the Hawks play the Demons at the MCG and the Swans take on Essendon at the SCG. Follow all the action in our live blog.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

AFL round two live updates North Melbourne vs Fremantle, Hawthorn vs Melbourne, Sydney Swans vs EssendonThe Kangaroos host Fremantle at Docklands seeking their first win of the season. Later the Hawks play the Demons at the MCG and the Swans take on Essendon at the SCG. Follow all the action in our live blog.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

AFL round two live updates North Melbourne vs Fremantle, Hawthorn vs Melbourne, Sydney Swans vs EssendonThe Kangaroos host Fremantle at Docklands seeking their first win of the season. Later the Hawks play the Demons at the MCG and the Swans take on Essendon at the SCG. Follow all the action in our live blog.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Melbourne Grand Prix: Max Defending champion Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton out of Melbourne GPMax Verstappen was an early retirement from the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix on Sunday after sustaining a fiery engine failure on the fourth lap of the race.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »