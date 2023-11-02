Eight books to read: A classy romcom and reckoning with a father’s legacy

Former spook Elizabeth Best, union man Ron Ritchie, nurse Joyce Meadowcroft, and psychiatrist Ibrahim Arif are at it again. In The Last Devil to Die, a character who assisted them in a previous investigation is found murdered, and a heroin shipment has vanished into thin air. The gang has a wealth of experience between them, and are accustomed to leveraging the fact that codgers and little old ladies tend to be underestimated or ignored.

