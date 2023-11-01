Egyptian authorities allow limited number of people through the Rafah crossing

The need for border access is increasing everyday as the Israeli Defense Forces escalate its attacks. US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said they expect exits of US citizens and foreign nationals to continue over the next several days.Read More

SKYNEWSAUST: Most severely injured Palestinians to be treated in Egyptian hospitalsEgypt is set to open the Rafah crossing into Gaza, allowing wounded Palestinians to be treated in Egyptian hospitals.

SKYNEWSAUST: Rafah border crossing opens briefly to allow foreign nationals and injured to exit GazaThe Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt opened for a short period of time to allow injured people and foreign nationals to leave the enclave for the first time since the war began almost a month ago. According to Palestinian officials 335 foreign passport holders have crossed to Egypt from Gaza through the Rafah border crossing overnight.

BRISBANETIMES: After 26 days of despair, Adelaide family escapes Gaza through Rafah crossingIn a brief email - “too exhausted to say/type more now” - the father told this masthead his family had made it to Egypt. “[We] will be in Cairo in a few hours.”

Foreign citizens have passed the Rafah border

SKYNEWSAUST: 20 Australians leave Gaza via Rafah border crossingAustralia's Foreign Affairs Department has confirmed that 20 Australian citizens and three other people registered with DFAT were able to leave via the Rafah border crossing. Around 65 Australians remain in Gaza. The crossing opened for the first time since the start of the conflict after Qatar brokered a deal with Egypt, Israel and Hamas.

