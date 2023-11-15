Egypt's Election Amidst Conflict and Crisis

The bitter conflict between Israel and Hamas could not have come at a worse time for Egypt. Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the former military strongman who seized power in 2013 amid the turbulent fallout of the Arab Spring, faces a general election in December. Beset by economic woes and with a political and humanitarian catastrophe unfolding on his country’s border, it will be an election fraught with risks.

Sisi effectively took power in July 2013, after decades of military dictatorship under Hosni Mubarak. Mubarak’s 30-year reign, which ended in April 2011 during the Arab Spring, was followed by a brief and turbulent interregnum in which a Muslim Brotherhood-backed government led by academic Mohamed Morsi struggled to maintain order. In July 2013, Sisi removed Morsi from power and won 96% of the vote the following year in an election which drew widespread international criticism. He has not really faced significant political opposition since, but this can’t hide his deep unpopularity with many Egyptian

