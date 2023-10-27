‘Egregious’ call as traded NBA superstar explodes in championship warning

EVERY highlight from Wenbenyama's debut | 01:14NBA superstar guard Damian Lillard made a spectacular debut with the Milwaukee Bucks, scoring 39 points on Friday to spark a 118-117 home victory over Philadelphia.

Lillard made 9-of-20 shots from the floor, including 4-of-12 from 3-point range, and sank all 17 of his free throws while adding eight rebounds and four assists as Milwaukee fans roared with delight.Join Kayo now and start streaming instantly >Seven-time All-Star guard Lillard scored 14 points in the final four minutes to deliver the Bucks over a stubborn Sixers team that battled to the final second.

Tyrese Maxey scored 31 points, Kelly Oubre added 27 off the bench and reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid had 24 points for the Sixers, who were without star guard James Harden, left off the travel squad over fitness concerns. headtopics.com

Oubre sank a jumper, a 3-pointer and a dunk in a 14-0 run that lifted the Sixers ahead 102-94 with 6:47 to play. There was one contentious moment in the final quarter where Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared to pass to himself on an airball, later kicking it out to Lillard for a 3-pointer.

His absence could be a violation of the NBA’s new participation policy, adopted to ensure top players were more available for games televised nationally.The NBA’s only other game Friday had the Phoenix Suns at the Lakers, with Phoenix stars Devin Booker and Bradley Beal sitting out due to injuries. headtopics.com

Booker led the Suns with 32 points and eight assists in beating the Warriors but is sidelined with a left foot injury.

Read more:

FOXSportsAUS »

Hilarious moment with 7-foot-4 freak; why Simmons has ‘more to give’ — Aussies in NBABasketball: 2023 number one pick Victor Wenbenyama has made his much-anticipated NBA debut, scoring 15-points to go along with 5 rebounds and a block. Read more ⮕

Mangrove photography awards 2023 – in picturesThis year, Soham Bhattacharyya was named mangrove photographer of the year for an image capturing the curious gaze of an endangered tigress in the Sundarbans Read more ⮕

Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE updates: Australia v NetherlandsPat Cummins’ men head to Delhi to take on a Dutch side that rocked the tournament with an upset victory against South Africa last week. Read more ⮕

Australia v Netherlands: Cricket World Cup 2023Over-by-over report: Australia seek to build on the momentum of victories in their past two outings in India. Join our writers for updates Read more ⮕

Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE updates: Australia v NetherlandsPat Cummins’ men head to Delhi to take on a Dutch side that rocked the tournament with an upset victory against South Africa last week. Read more ⮕

Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE updates: Australia v NetherlandsPat Cummins’ men head to Delhi to take on a Dutch side that rocked the tournament with an upset victory against South Africa last week. Read more ⮕