Eels Set To Sign Young Guns From Rivals

Jason Ryles’ Parramatta Eels rebuild looks set to continue, with the club reportedly in negotiations to sign young guns from two of its rivals.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the Eels’ forward pack is expected to be bolstered by the imminent arrival of explosive Sharks lock Jack Williams. Williams, 28, has been highly impressive off the bench for the Sharks, providing great punch and ball playing through the middle for Craig Fitzibbon’s side.

However, significant salary cap restraints mean there is no room for the lock forward on Cronulla's books, with the Eels reportedly agreeding a three-year deal to bring the Cooma Colts product to western Sydney.Elsewhere, the Eels are reportedly interested in signing talented Bulldogs fullback Joash Papalii for next season.

A No.1 by trade, Papalii’s arrival would see him challenge Isaiah Iongi for the club’s fullback jersey, though the young gun has the versatility to play multiple positions, and even featured off the bench for the Bulldogs in this year’s NSW Cup competition.

