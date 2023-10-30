Endeavour Group, owner of Dan Murphy’s, BWS and 354 hotels, generated overall sales growth of 2.1 per cent in the past three months.
Endeavour chief executive Steve Donohue says the hotels and liquor retailing group will wind back the purchase of new pubs and cut investment in its rapid delivery service as it tries to lift shareholder returns.
On Monday, Mr Mathieson said the trading update “once again vindicated my questioning of strategic direction and calls for Hearl to go. Another quarter of revenue not even near to keeping pace with inflation.”Mr Mathieson said the purchase of wine companies and speciality wine businesses was damaging overall returns. Endeavour owns several wineries including Margaret River’s Cape Mentelle and McLaren Vale’s Shingleback. headtopics.com
Mr Donohue told investors that Endeavour would be cautious about adding to its hotel portfolio, and would instead focus on getting better returns on capital from the existing network. Mr Donohue said there had been a slowdown in sales in August and in the lead-up to Father’s Day in the liquor stores, but trading had started picking up again. “Momentum trended up again through the last two weeks in September, and this has continued into the second quarter,” he added.
“ view out there is that you guys have lost your mojo in Dan Murphy’s and BWS. Now the numbers don’t reflect that because you’re growing ahead of the market. But ... Dan Murphy’s probably needs to be doing better than 1.8 per cent if you’re going to be able to grow profit in the future,” he said. headtopics.com