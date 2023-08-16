Education Ministers Propose Changes to Address Sexual Violence on University Campuses

Education ministers from around the country are proposing major changes at universities to bring down rates of sexual violence in tertiary education settings. State and territory ministers have met to address sexual violence on university campuses. The National Higher Education Code would enforce student support and public reporting by universities. According to the latest National Student Safety Survey from 2020, 14,300 students are sexually assaulted each year in a university setting.

State, territory and federal education ministers met on Tuesday afternoon specifically to discuss the crisis on campuses and heard from survivors and safety advocates, with some even being brought to tears. A national action plan containing seven proposals has been put forward, including forcing universities to annually report the number of complaints they receive on this issue and a national code for tertiary education on gender-based violence





