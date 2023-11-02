Eddie takes another swing at Australia

We’re working to restore it. Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Rugby Australia boss Phil Waugh apologises to fans after Eddie Jones era ends in resignationThe Wallabies' worst World Cup ended the reign of Eddie Jones 10 months into a five-year deal, and RA chief executive Phil Waugh says he does not want to rush the process of finding a replacement.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Eddie Jones says Australian rugby system is to blame for Wallabies failure as he prepares to coach Barbarians against WalesEddie Jones says Australia's rugby system is broken, as he prepares to coach the Barbarians in their clash with Wales.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Panel appointed to review Wallabies’ World Cup debacle under Eddie JonesFormer Wallabies and high performance expert to conduct a review of Australia’s dismal 2023 season and World Cup failure under Eddie Jones

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTSAUS: ‘We’re not dead’: Rugby Australia boss vows to fix ‘burning mess’ after Eddie exitRugby: Following the disastrous exit of Eddie Jones, Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh has admitted he hopes that the only way is now up for the Wallabies.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Australia vow to rebuild after ‘bitterly disappointing’ Jones reignAustralian rugby vowed to rebuild on Tuesday after the 'bitterly disappointing' reign of Eddie Jones, who has quit as Wallabies coach following their calamitous World Cup campaign.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Jones’ scathing clip to Rugby AustraliaEddie Jones has declared there were “other forces at play” that forced him to quit the Wallabies coaching role as he delivered another parting shot at the state of the code in Australia.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕