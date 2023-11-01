Eddie Jones says Australian rugby system is to blame for Wallabies failure as he prepares to coach Barbarians against Wales

Both flanker Michael Hooper, the veteran star whose exclusion was emblematic of Jones's gamble on youth in France, and the fit-again centre Len Ikitau will be in the Barbarians' starting XV to play Wales at the Principality Stadium on Sunday (AEDT).

Jones has picked six players — Rob Leota, Rob Valetini, Angus Bell, Tom Hooper, Ben Donaldson and Andrew Kellaway — who featured in the record 40-6 hiding by Wales that sealed Australia's fate at the World Cup.

Prop Taniela Tupou and Izaia Perese, also in Jones's France squad, will be in Sunday's starting line-up for the invitational team as well. "Post-World Cup there was always going to be a decision to be made whether we were going to change Australian rugby or not," Jones said when asked about his resignation."When the unity of where we were going wasn't the same — not because of the lack of desire from Rugby Australia but there's other forces at play — then the only thing I could do was resign.ABC Sport Daily is your daily sports conversation.

"When you've had 20 years of unsuccessful rugby, that's because of the system. I went in with a plan of how to change the system and that's unable to be changed.As for his coaching future, Jones ruled out any prospect of returning to Australia as coach of the British and Irish Lions in 2025."I had my go with England, I loved coaching England, and I wouldn't want to be involved in the Lions. Not at all.

