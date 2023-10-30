Eddie Jones heads for Wallabies exit as Rugby Australia’s great gamble fails

It may have taken 11 months, but the realisation now seems obvious. The moment it all went wrong for Rugby Australia was when they re-hired

For many long-suffering rugby fans, the appointment gave reason for cautious optimism. At the very least the return of the media darling – by then an international rugby icon – was a shot in rugby’s arm that would nudge the struggling code back towards a place in the Australian sporting spotlight. With a home World Cup secured in 2027, returning to the coach who led Australia during the 2003 tournament seemed somehow appropriate.

Jones was a proven international coach with successful stints with Australia, Japan and England. As rugby fans pondered the future of the Wallabies between breaks of play in the cricket, it was inconceivable that the side could be any worse than they had been.

That would have allowed even cynics to stomach Jones’s outlook on the world – part grin, part snarl, mostly propaganda. “What wins World Cups and the hearts of people are teams that play with spirit,” he said in his first press conference back in charge. “We want pride back in Australian rugby. That’s the most important thing.”

Alongside him at that press conference, McLennan offered Jones "whatever he wants". It seemed Jones couldn't fail. Spoiler alert: he did. Over three years in charge, Rennie had already done much of the hard work. He had introduced emerging talents like Nick Frost, Mark Nawaqanitawase and Ben Donaldson, and leaned on veterans like former captain Michael Hooper – one player surprisingly dropped by Jones – who probably had one World Cup left in them.

