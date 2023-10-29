Eddie Jones' Disastrous Tenure Ends with Wallabies' Early World Cup Exit

It ends the most catastrophic 12 months in the history of Australian rugby with the 63-year-old brought in to replace Dave Rennie just months before the 2023 World Cup.
Jones’ tenure was doomed from the start, losing a series of Test matches before the tournament. He walks away with just two wins from nine Tests. “Hopefully it will be the catalyst for change. Sometimes you have to eat shit for others to eat caviar further down the track,” he toldhe could see the writing was on the wall as soon as Australia lost to Wales at the World Cup.“I’m not a highly religious person, but you’ve always got a job to do somewhere and sometimes, you’ve got to eat a bit of shit for the people to eat the nice buffet a few years later and maybe I’ve had to eat a bit of shit to do it, you know?” Jones said.
The report reveals Jones met with Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh and chairman Hamish McLennan before his exit was made official. Linked with a return to Japanese rugby just before the World Cup began, Jones vehemently and repeatedly denied any knowledge of that rumour.He also said for the umpteenth time he wanted to coach Australia to the next World Cup.
Then in a chat with ex-Wallaby Peter FitzSimons two days ago, Jones only stoked the bizarre nature of his time with the Wallabies when he stated he was heading to Japan next month - for a holiday with his wife.
Jones had coached the Wallabies to a World Cup final in his first stint, which ran from 2001 to 2005, losing the decider to England. He coached the English to his second World Cup final in 2019, but suffered the same fate he had back in 2003, this time against South Africa.