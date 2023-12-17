Economists Predict Australia's Challenging Path to Economic Recovery

A challenging year for many households seems unlikely to improve quickly in the months to come, with two economists predicting Australia will have to walk a tricky path back toward prosperity. Independent economist Chris Richardson and Deutsche Bank chief economist Phil O'Donaghoe have revealed their outlook for Australia's economy next year.

After what has been a challenging 12 months for many households, both experts were quick to highlight the difficulties posed by current conditions as they suggested Australians would likely have to endure for a while longer as the economy returned to strength. Speaking to Sky News Australia's Business Weekend on Sunday, Mr Richardson reflected on the"deep" pain households have endured in the face of high inflation, interest rates and the soaring cost of living. "The fall in Australian living standards has been really quite remarkable, much bigger than we've seen in recessions past," he said. Mr Richardson reflected on the"deep" pain households have endured in the face of high inflation, interest rates and the soaring cost of living





